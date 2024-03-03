Video: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores stunning volley against Juventus

Juventus
Posted by

The Georgian winger drilled a volley into the back of the net to give Napoli the lead in their Serie A showdown against Juventus on Sunday afternoon.

The Scudetto title holders currently lead Juventus 1-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium thanks to a beautiful finish from winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

After a cross from the right was headed clear, the ball fell to the feet of Kvaratskhelia who didn’t hesitate, striking the ball sweetly past Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.

More Stories Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.