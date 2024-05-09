Fabrice Hawkins, a reliable source in football transfers, has dropped a bombshell regarding the future of Xavi Simons at Paris Saint-Germain. Despite earlier expectations of a return to PSG after his loan spell at RB Leipzig, it seems the Dutch talent is eyeing a permanent move away from the French champions.

Simons, at just 21, was seen as a potential linchpin in PSG’s plans post-Kylian Mbappe era. His rapid ascent in the European football scene coincided with the end of his loan stint at RB Leipzig, setting the stage for what many believed would be his breakthrough at PSG. However, Hawkins suggests that Simons is not motivated by a return to Paris.

Instead, Simons seems inclined towards extending his stay in the Bundesliga with Leipzig. Throughout the season, Leipzig have expressed a keen interest in retaining the young talent beyond his loan agreement. Negotiations between Leipzig and PSG are reportedly underway, but there’s a twist – Premier League clubs are lurking with intent to snatch the deal.

Premier League clubs interested in PSG star Xavi Simons

The allure of the Premier League has not gone unnoticed by the Dutchman or his representatives. While Leipzig and PSG navigate their negotiations, Premier League clubs are actively exploring the possibility of hijacking the deal. The prospect of showcasing his talents on the English stage might be enticing for Simons, adding another layer of complexity to the transfer saga.

For PSG, the potential loss of Simons could be a blow to their future plans especially with Mbappe’s future uncertain. Thus making retaining promising talents like Simons a must for the Parisian club as they look to rebuild and compete at the highest level under a new era. However it looks as though the French giants will be without them both.