Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a potential transfer interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons ahead of this summer, but it looks like it won’t be an easy deal to get done.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, French football expert Jonathan Johnson provided his insight into Simons’ future, suggesting that PSG would most likely try to keep him at the club once his loan at RB Leipzig came to an end this summer.

The talented young Dutch midfielder has been superb in his time in the Bundesliga, so it surely makes sense for PSG to make use of this hugely promising young player, with Johnson noting that Luis Enrique has publicly praised the 21-year-old.

Enrique already has a lot of talent in this PSG squad, but Simons is clearly a special player who could have an impact at a top club, which would explain the links with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, as acknowledged by Johnson in his column.

While it might be unlikely that Simons leaves, Johnson did suggest that big money offers from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea could be enough to test PSG’s resolve.

Xavi Simons transfer: PSG stay most likely, says expert

“A lot has been written about Xavi Simons’ future recently after his fine form on loan at RB Leipzig, and my latest understanding of the situation is that, assuming that Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG, Simons will probably be under consideration for a place in Luis Enrique’s team for next season,” Johnson said.

“I find it hard to see another loan for the Dutch midfielder, and certainly a full season loan at Leipzig or anywhere else. Given his success with Leipzig, I also don’t think a loan move to another club would make any sense, so I’d put his future between Paris and Leipzig. Still, as much as Leipzig would want to keep him, I don’t see another full season loan in Germany so I think PSG will be very keen to get him involved in Enrique’s first-team squad next season.

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile. There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down.

“I expect decisions to be made soon, and PSG’s preparations for next season can even start now, given that they’ve gone out of the Champions League. There’s still a cup final to win, but Ligue 1 has been confirmed, so Enrique can start discussing with the club which positions need reinforcing and how Simons might fit into his plans for next season.”