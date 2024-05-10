Tottenham Hotspur are keen on improving their midfield options during the summer transfer window and they have identified Sebastian Szymanski as a target.

According to a report from Turkish publication Aksam, Tottenham have contacted the 25-year-old midfielder’s agent regarding a summer move. Fenerbahce value the player at €20 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are ready to get the deal done. The midfielder is reportedly open to moving to the Premier League and Tottenham have submitted an offer to the Turkish club.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has 12 goals and 18 assists in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Tottenham midfield. The North London club need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

He could be the ideal understudy to James Maddison. The former Leicester City midfielder has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club, but the North London club needs to bring in more support in that area of the pitch. They have been overly dependent on Maddison and the arrival of Szymanski will allow Ange Postecoglou to rotate his squad more often.

Sebastian Szymanski will relish Tottenham opportunity

The Polish midfielder will certainly be excited to prove himself in the Premier League and he will look to hold down a regular starting spot at the North London club.

It will be interesting to see if he can impress Postecoglou with his performances next season.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to afford him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can sort out an agreement quickly.

Tottenham will have to improve their squad in order to push for trophies. A quality attacking midfielder will certainly help them in the final third.