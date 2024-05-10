Roy Keane has predicted the result of Man United vs Arsenal clash

Premier League title chasing Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Gunners need to win the big match against their rivals to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

Even though Pep Guardiola’s team is still the favourite to win the league title, Mikel Arteta’s men are pushing them hard till the end.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose any more points if they are serious about winning the league title.

However, Man United will want to ruin their party and make a come back following their embarrassing defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliation against the Eagles at Selhurst Park and lost the match 4-0.

Erik ten Hag would be hoping his team answers his call and restore some pride against the impressive Arsenal.

Man United legend Roy Keane has shared his thoughts about who will win the big match on Sunday.

The former midfielder was involved in a number of closely contested Man United and Arsenal matches.

The Red Devils used to face Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal with both the teams fighting for the league title.

It seems like a distant dream for the Red Devils to win the league at the moment.

Keane has some bad news for his former team as he feels they will lose the match against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Keane picks Arsenal over Man United

While speaking on Stick to football, Keane said:

“2-1 Arsenal.”

Considering how they played against Palace, this result is something that the Red Devils would happily take.

If Arsenal play at their best, the score line could get really embarrassing for Man United.

Ten Hag’s men have been boosted by the return of defender Lisandro Martinez but it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will start him straight away in such a big match.