Man United legend Roy Keane tipped for big Premier League job

Former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi has tipped club legend Roy Keane to take charge of the Premier League club.

He feels the Man United legend is the ideal person to bring the glory days back at the club.

Erik ten Hag’s team has endured an inconsistent season with the club facing disappointment in the Premier League and the Champions League.

They have reached the FA Cup final though, however, the manner in which they reached it against Coventry in the semifinal has raised huge concern over the team’s credentials.

The Dutch manager can win the FA Cup this season against Manchester City, which would add to his Carabao Cup win last season.

Despite that success, he has failed to build a playing style for the team and not given them an identity.

Ex-Man United and Italy international Rossi spent three years at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He thinks Keane, the former captain of Man United who is now well-known for his outbursts as a pundit, would be the best candidate to succeed ten Hag.

He told DAZN, as reported by GOAL: “When I think about potentially having Roy Keane as manager at Old Trafford, that sounds like it could be really great. It would be something very cool.

“The club should definitely think about it if they have a change in management.

“A man who is a legend of the club and helped build their culture, that’s exactly what is needed.

“Maybe some of the players that are not playing for the shirt would understand it more.

“Maybe you need someone to go into Manchester United and clean the house so to speak and build from there. It could be a great situation.”

Man United job might be too big for Keane

In his first managerial position, Keane led Sunderland to the Premier League and experienced success there.

After failing to repeat that success at Ipswich, he went on to coach Aston Villa, Republic of Ireland, and Nottingham Forest until leaving in 2019.

It’s unclear if Keane would be interested in going back to Old Trafford, but Rossi is certain that the current manager cannot change the fortunes of the club.