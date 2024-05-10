Video: Xabi Alonso hopes unbeaten run doesn’t end in the coming games

Xabi Alonso is setting records at Bayer Leverkusen this season as they head towards a historic unbeaten treble.

Leverkusen fought back from 2-0 down against Roma on Thursday night to draw 2-2 and advance to the Europa League final.

The comeback extends their unbeaten streak to a European record 49 games, passing Benfica’s previous mark of 48 which stood for 59 years.

Having only won two trophies in their entire history Alonso could be about to win three in one season.

The Spaniard has already guided the club to their first ever Bundesliga title, and Leverkusen are also in the German Cup and Europa League finals.

Speaking after the game Alonso was aware the run will come to an end at some point, but hopes it’s not in the next four games where two trophies are on the line.

If Alonso manages to guide Leverkusen to an unbeaten treble it would be hard to argue against it being the single greatest season in football history.