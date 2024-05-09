Video: “It’s the best feeling” – Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong delighted with Europa League result

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong was clearly loving life as he gave a post-match interview to broadcasters, TNT Sports.

The right wing-back had tormented Roma all night long in their Europa League semi-final second-leg encounter but without success.

With 10 minutes of normal time left, the Italians were still in the lead on the night (2-0) and level on aggregate.

A slice of luck when Gianluca Mancini put through his own net then handed Leverkusen the initiative on aggregate, but they were still in danger of losing their epic unbeaten record.

Step forward Josip Stanisic to score with the last kick of the game in the 97th minute to send everyone at the Bay Arena crazy – including the Leverkusen bench.

No wonder Frimpong couldn’t stop smiling. “It’s the best feeling,” he said.

Pictures from TNT Sports