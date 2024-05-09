Video: “It’s the best feeling” – Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong delighted with Europa League result

Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong was clearly loving life as he gave a post-match interview to broadcasters, TNT Sports.

The right wing-back had tormented Roma all night long in their Europa League semi-final second-leg encounter but without success.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson names two players Liverpool must keep hold of for new manger Arne Slot
Man City targeting brilliant €65m-rated attacker with 63 goals in 148 games
Video: Leverkusen celebrate with fans as Joe Cole says he’d back them “if they were playing in the Champions League final”

With 10 minutes of normal time left, the Italians were still in the lead on the night (2-0) and level on aggregate.

A slice of luck when Gianluca Mancini put through his own net then handed Leverkusen the initiative on aggregate, but they were still in danger of losing their epic unbeaten record.

Step forward Josip Stanisic to score with the last kick of the game in the 97th minute to send everyone at the Bay Arena crazy – including the Leverkusen bench.

No wonder Frimpong couldn’t stop smiling. “It’s the best feeling,” he said.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Jeremie Frimpong Matt Smith Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.