Whether or not Man City end up securing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title this season, one thing is certain and that is that Pep Guardiola will look to continue to improve his squad.

As the Catalan has shown time and time again, even the losses of players such as Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus, to name just three, doesn’t appear to have any effect on the squad as a whole.

That’s because Guardiola and his recruitment department generally get things spot on where signing new players are concerned.

Man City want Dani Olmo

Unlike Chelsea, who appear willing to just buy any big name because they can – though they may live to regret that if Financial Fair Play starts to bite – City are incredibly diligent, careful and studious in their acquisitions.

There may be the odd player or two that doesn’t work out and Kalvin Phillips would be a prime example of that, but by and large, the current Premier League champions hit the mark almost every time.

One player that they are keeping tabs on for this summer according to sources close to the club cited by Fichajes is RB Leipzig’s excellent attacker, Dani Olmo.

The outlet note he has a more than reasonable 63 goals in 148 games for the Bundesliga outfit, and his intricate and explosive style of play would be right at home at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona are believed to be long-term admirers of Olmo too, though their current financial predicament is likely to preclude them from making a bid for the Spanish international.

At 26 years of age, there’s a lot of football left to play for Olmo and that might explain why interested parties will need to fork out somewhere in the region of €65m just to get Leipzig to the negotiating table.