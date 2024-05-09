Paul Merson names two players Liverpool must keep hold of for new manger Arne Slot

Paul Merson has named two players Liverpool must keep hold of to help new manager Arne Slot when he arrives at Anfield.

Whilst there’s not been official confirmation from Liverpool that Slot is their new manager, the deal is reportedly all but done for the Dutchman to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

It’s going to be a huge challenge for Slot, who despite winning with Feyenoord is totally unproven outside of Holland having only managed in his homeland.

Merson names two players Liverpool must keep hold of

There’s set to be a lot of change at Anfield this summer and Liverpool will need to back Slot in the transfer window to give him the best chance of hitting the ground running next season.

Already reports have emerged that key players like Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez could look to move on this summer.

Salah has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and that interest is expected to be renewed this summer, although reports have indicated Liverpool expect the Egyptian to stay at the club for at least one more season.

However, Merson believes Salah will depart for Saudi and Liverpool should come to terms with that, but has urged the club to keep hold of two other players.

“I think Mohamed Salah goes to Saudi this summer and Arne Slot will have a huge task on his hands to replace the Egyptian’s goals, if he ends up leaving”, Merson told Sportskeeda.

“A lot of coaches and backroom staff from the Jurgen Klopp era will also be on their way out, so the Dutchman has his work cut out for him.

“They have to keep Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, though, as these players form the spine of their backline.”

Van Dijk has insisted he’s happy at Anfield but the 32-year-old is out of contract in 2025, so a decision will have to be taken on his future.

Full focus will now be on making sure Klopp’s reign ends on a high with just two games left starting with Monday night’s trip to Aston Villa before the emotional Anfield farewell on the last day against Wolves.