Man City manager Pep Guardiola aims brutal dig at Premier League rivals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has challenged his players to create history by winning the Premier League title this season.

Guardiola’s team can win their fourth Premier League title in a row if they win this season, something that has never been done before in the league’s history.

Some great teams have participated in the Premier League and shown their domination but nobody has managed to win four league titles in a row.

That is what Man City and Guardiola can achieve this season.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on his X account, the Spaniard brutally aimed a dig at his Premier League rivals.

The Man City manager said:

“No team has won four consecutive PL titles, that means how difficult it is!”.

“Otherwise Liverpool in the 80s, Sir Alex Ferguson in the 90s, Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, Jose Mourinho, Arsenal with Wenger… they would’ve done it”.

“They have not”.

Guardiola’s comments have come after claims being made by sections of the media that Man City’s success is down to money.

The former Barcelona manager pointed out that his team’s net spend is lower than that of his rivals and Man City deserve more praise for making history in the league.

Since his arrival in England, the former Bayern Munich manager has dominated the league displaying some of the best football seen in the Premier League.

Man City face tough challenge against Tottenham

To win that fourth league title in a row, they would have to beat Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Surprisingly, Guardiola’s Man City has never won at that stadium.

Failure to win against Tottenham would make Arsenal the frontrunners to win the Premier League title this season.

After the trip to Tottenham, Man City host West Ham United, while Arsenal host Everton in their final game of the season.