In a heartfelt farewell, departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Premier League champions Manchester City, congratulating Pep Guardiola and his team on securing another league title.

Speaking after his final match in charge of the Reds – a 2-0 victory over Wolves – Klopp acknowledged the enduring rivalry with City, who have consistently thwarted his pursuit of more domestic glory. City’s triumph over West Ham on the final day clinched their unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

Klopp’s departure from Anfield comes with an air of uncertainty surrounding Manchester City’s achievements, clouded by the 115 Premier League charges they face. Despite this, Klopp was unwavering in his praise for Guardiola, whom he recently lauded as the best manager in the world.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

“Everybody knows about the 115 charges, but I have no clue what that means,” Klopp remarked in his farewell interview on Sky Sports. “I only know the number. Whatever has happened at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world – and that is really important.”

Klopp’s commendation of Guardiola went beyond mere pleasantries. He emphasised that Guardiola’s managerial prowess is pivotal to City’s success. “If you put any other manager in that club, they don’t win the league four times in a row. That’s down to him and his boys. Does that mean they can do what they want? No. But I don’t know what they did – if they did anything – and I’m not here to say they have.”

As Klopp bids farewell to English football, his tribute to Manchester City and Guardiola encapsulates the sportsmanship and respect that underpins even the fiercest of rivalries. His acknowledgment of Guardiola’s impact on City’s success underscores the importance of exceptional leadership in achieving sustained excellence.

Klopp on building his team “the Liverpool way”

While questions about City’s off-field controversies linger, Klopp was quick to admit that he built his Reds team “the Liverpool way”, meaning he did it on a budget. While, he claimed everybody else overspent to get success.

?? “Everybody is overspending, we didn't!” Jurgen Klopp discusses what he understands is the ‘Liverpool way’ ? pic.twitter.com/4bHf9Co7Wf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

He added in his interview with Sky Sports: “We never had the best manager. We never had the best team. But, for a while we definitely played the best football.”