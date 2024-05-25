Chelsea face battle with Saudi Pro League side for Portuguese star

Chelsea will now reportedly have competition for the signature of Portuguese international Rafael Leao if they choose to approach the winger in the summer.

After a horrible start to the season, the Blues were able to claw their way back up the Premier League table winning five on the bounce to finish in sixth place, just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

But despite this final impressive run of form, Mauricio Pochettino and the club parted ways earlier this week after reaching a mutual agreement.

This has led to a lot of questions surrounding the future of the London club with many already expecting another busy transfer window for Chelsea.

Chelsea faces competition for Rafael Leao

With Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling failing to really click out on the left wing, the club have been linked to several wide forwards who could potentially solve that issue.

The most prominent of which has been AC Milan’s Leao who has been a standout in the Serie A for the past few seasons.

But according to reports from O Jogo via the Express, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are also interested in the 24-year-old which could lead to some stiff competition for European sides in the summer.

The report claims that Al-Hilal is planning on bidding £85 million, a fee which is well short of the Italian club’s asking price.