Massimo Ugolino of Sky Sports, via Calcio Napoli 24, reports that Napoli have reached a general agreement with Antonio Conte, positioning him as the likely head coach for the Naples-based outfit next season.

The swift decision by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis indicates his resolve to not delay any further in appointing a new manager for the club.

Conte, a renowned tactician with a formidable track record, including four Serie A titles, seems to have met the expectations and demands set forth by De Laurentiis. The discussions between Conte’s entourage and Napoli’s board have reportedly been positive, and it now appears that only the formalities remain before an official announcement is made.

Napoli’s need for a new head coach arose following the departure of their previous managers Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzari, both of which failed to live up to the high standards.

Napoli have been in desperate need of a leader since Luciano Spalletti left

The club has been in search of a leader who can bring stability and success. Antonio Conte’s credentials, which include successful stints with Chelsea and Inter Milan, make him an attractive candidate for the ambitious Serie A side. His experience in leading top clubs to victory aligns with Napoli’s aspirations to compete at the highest level both domestically and in European competitions.

This impending appointment highlights De Laurentiis’ intent to quickly secure a top-tier manager who can guide Napoli to new heights. Conte’s potential arrival is anticipated to bring a renewed sense of vigour and strategic acumen to the team, as they aim to challenge for silverware in the upcoming season.

The 54-year-old’s last coaching job was in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur where he averaged 1.8 points per game in 76 matches for Spurs.