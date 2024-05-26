Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has promised an ‘important’ summer transfer window following his side’s disappointing 2023/24 season.

Colchoneros endured a third straight trophyless campaign, finishing fourth in La Liga behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and surprise package Girona, while exiting the Champions League and Copa del Rey at the quarter-final and semi-final stages, respectively.

It’s the first time Atletico have finished outside La Liga’s top three since Simeone’s first half-season in charge back in 2011/12 and should prompt a summer of heavy surgery on their playing squad.

An ‘important summer’ approaches for Atletico Madrid

Although having to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid fans will not long suffer the sort of season they have just endured.

Simeone — who has won five major trophies as Atletico Madrid boss, including two La Liga titles — knows standards must remain high and already, the Argentine has held discussions with the powers that be at the club regarding what areas of the team need strengthening over the summer.

“We have to look for the best that is needed for the team,” said Simeone (via Football Espana). “We’ve talked, we’ve talked, we’ve charted the path we know we have to travel.

“The club will have to work, and we will also have to work on the possibilities that will make the players better. An important summer is coming up to work well.

“To continue generating what is happening to Atletico Madrid, that it seems normal to go to the Champions League again, to be among the six teams that have been in the tournament for 12 years… We put the demand first, it is getting higher and higher, but it is good that they ask it of us.”