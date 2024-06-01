Video: “Maybe I travel tomorrow…” – Jose Mourinho drops hint live on TV about his next job

Jose Mourinho, the former manager of huge clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, has confirmed his desire to take on the managerial role at Fenerbahce.

Despite expressing his interest, a formal agreement has yet to be finalised between the Portuguese manager and the Turkish football club.

Mourinho has been without a managerial position since January, when his tenure at AS Roma came to an end following a string of unsatisfactory results. His potential move to Fenerbahce would mark the tenth managerial role in his distinguished career and his debut in Turkish football.

In a conversation with Sky Sports prior to the Champions League final, Mourinho hinted at the imminent nature of his new venture. “Not yet, not yet,” he responded when asked about the confirmation of his new appointment.

Fenerbahce’s aspirations for the upcoming season include a possible stint in the Champions League. However, their journey to Europe’s premier club competition is fraught with challenges. The team must navigate through the second qualifying round, followed by the third qualifying round, and finally a play-off round to secure their place in the tournament.

During a light-hearted moment in his interview on TNT Sports, Mourinho was asked by former player Rio Ferdinand about the most notable contact in his phone. With his trademark smirk, Mourinho quipped, “This moment, it’s the president of Fenerbahce,” further enhancing speculation about his next move.