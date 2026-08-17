Three reasons named why monster £120m midfielder deal could still happen this summer

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez’s move to Man City looked dead – but could yet be sparked into life by Rodri’s Barcelona switch.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodri is in the air right now, heading to Barcelona to complete a €70m transfer from Man City.

It’s a big deal because it involves a world class player and two Champions League contenders. It also has knock on effects which will go even further.

Chelsea are watching events very closely right now. City have been linked with Enzo Fernandez all summer, but have yet to make a serious move for the midfielder, who is valued at €120m. If they were ever going to do it, now would be the moment.

Chelsea could still sell Enzo to Man City – but Bouaddi bid makes move less likely

Chelsea set a Friday deadline for bids for their midfielder, but nobody really thinks they would stick to it on principle if City did make a massive offer this week.

How likely is that? TeamTalk claim it’s still on the cards, and say that Fernandez is “firmly on Manchester City’s radar.”

They give three reasons why a move is still possible: “The combination of Rodri’s departure, ongoing interest from the Etihad and Fernandez’s own openness has kept that possibility very firmly alive, sources continue to insist.”

That’s all true. But City seem to be investing the Rodri money in Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, which makes us feel like an Enzo move isn’t that likely. Enzo can push all he likes, unless something happens in the next few days, Chelsea’s position is only going to harden as the start of the season closes in.