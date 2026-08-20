Photo via (screengrab/BeinSports/@BarcaUniversal)

Joao Cancelo was reportedly left furious inside the tunnel after Barcelona informed him at the last possible moment that his official presentation had been cancelled ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture.

The 32-year-old Portuguese defender had arrived at the stadium carrying his printed Barcelona shirt, complete with his name and squad number, expecting to be formally unveiled to the Camp Nou faithful.

Instead, Cancelo received an unexpected shock shortly before the ceremony was due to take place.

Joao Cancelo fumes inside the Barca tunnel

The 32-year-old Portuguese defender arrived at the stadium clutching his printed shirt complete with his name and squad number, fully expecting to be presented to the Camp Nou supporters ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture.

However, Joao Cancelo was met with a bitter surprise inside the tunnel when club delegates broke the news that the ceremony could not proceed.

The sudden decision came down to bureaucratic delays regarding administrative documentation following the mutual termination of his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Despite Cancelo already participating in two training sessions with Hansi Flick’s squad, Barcelona chose to pull the plug on the pitch-side unveiling until every legal detail had been finalized.

Visible frustration spilled over as the full-back reacted in disbelief in the tunnel area, having accepted a significant wage reduction specifically to make his permanent comeback a reality.

?| João Cancelo was visibly ANGRY after learning that he would not be announced over the PA system during the Joan Gamper Trophy, despite already being dressed and ready for his presentation wearing the No. 2 shirt. [@asanchezfallada] #fcblive pic.twitter.com/dfJT6BUlUI — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 19, 2026

Cancelo’s time at Barcelona has not gone smoothly

While Cancelo’s passion for Barcelona is undeniable, his ongoing journey with the Catalan giants has been defined by bizarre administrative turbulence.

Spell Season Type Status / Notes 1st 2023–24 Loan (Man City) Regular starter under Xavi 2nd January 2026 Loan (Al-Hilal) Helped secure La Liga title 3rd August 2026 Free Transfer Contract reportedly signed until June 2029

This marks the second instance this year that Cancelo’s formal introduction has been plagued by bureaucracy.

During his second loan move in January 2026, Barcelona posted his signing announcement on social media before deleting all references minutes later due to missing tax forms from Al-Hilal, delaying his media presentation by nearly four hours.

Although sources maintain his latest permanent contract remains fully secure, the repeated administrative blunders have turned what should have been a triumphant return into another chaotic evening in Catalonia.