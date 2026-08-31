Liverpool move for another French attacker gets 'here we go' from Romano

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have moved early to secure one of France’s most promising young forwards, reaching an agreement to sign Saint-Étienne striker Djylian N’Guessan.



The 18-year-old will not arrive at Anfield immediately, with the transfer arranged for the summer of 2027, but the deal underlines Liverpool’s continued focus on recruiting elite young talent before their value rises significantly.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

N’Guessan has already agreed terms with the Reds and has been authorised to undergo his medical.

Liverpool complete agreement for Djylian N’Guessan

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reached a full agreement with Saint-Étienne for N’Guessan, with the transfer receiving his trademark “here we go” confirmation.

Personal terms have also been agreed, while Liverpool have been given permission for the French striker to complete his medical before officially joining the club next summer.

GiveMeSport also reports that Liverpool have successfully completed negotiations for the 18-year-old as part of their long-term recruitment strategy.

N’Guessan has been regarded as a major prospect for several years.

Saint-Étienne’s officially confirmed that he signed his first professional contract at just 16 after coming through the club’s academy. At youth level, he scored more than 20 goals across the 2023-24 campaign and also impressed heavily for France’s youth teams.

Liverpool are planning beyond the current window

The Reds have already agreed a deal to sign one French attacker i.e Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

N’Guessan is not being signed to solve an immediate first-team problem. Instead, the club are trying to secure a player before he develops into a much more expensive target.

At 18, there is obviously still plenty of uncertainty around how far his career will go, but his goalscoring record at youth level and rapid progression through Saint-Étienne’s system explain the interest.

The timing also looks smart. Leaving N’Guessan in France until 2027 allows him another season of regular development rather than bringing him into a crowded Liverpool attack too early.

By the time he arrives, he should have more senior experience and be better prepared for the physical demands of English football.

Liverpool have already invested heavily in established attacking quality, so adding a young striker for the future provides balance to their recruitment.

“He wants to stay” – Father confirms Liverpool player has no desire to leave