Athletic gives update on Liverpool sporting director search after key figure leaves for Saudi Arabia

(Pictures courtesy of Getty Images)

Richard Hughes has left Liverpool, who now need a new sporting director and a new plan for their future after a bad year.

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The big news in the Premier League today – albeit news we all knew was coming – was confirmation of Richard Hughes’ departure from Liverpool.

The sporting director has left to join Al Hilal after two and a half years at Anfield. The fact it wasn’t a longer spell than that shows that there was a feeling it wasn’t going well.

Hughes had some difficult decisions to make in the post-Jurgen Klopp era, with key players like Virgil van Dijk aging and the likes of Mo Salah coming to the end of their contract.

But despite a title win in his first full season, things have not gone well. Hughes is out, and the club need to think about who comes next.

Liverpool start sporting director search with internal candidates

The Athletic’s piece on the situation says that internal candidates are being considered first – but the club “aren’t ruling out a new appointment.”

Name checked as potential internal options are Julian Ward (who worked as sporting director in 2022), David Woodfine (who is Hughes’ current assistant) and Pedro Marques, who is the director of football development for Liverpool owners FSG.

As always, the “big name” sporting directors are sure to be linked with the role, but there is a strong sense that the Reds would prefer someone already working within FSG to move jobs.

With the transfer window now closed, there is a chance for the team to work out which direction they want to go in next.