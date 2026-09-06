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Liverpool are beginning the search for a new sporting director after Richard Hughes officially stepped down from his position following two years at Anfield.



Hughes joined from Bournemouth in 2024 and oversaw several major recruitment decisions during a period of significant change.

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His departure comes just days after the summer transfer window closed, meaning Liverpool must now decide whether to promote from within or bring in a completely new figure to lead their sporting operation.

Julian Ward among candidates considered by Liverpool

According to The Athletic, former sporting director Julian Ward is among the internal candidates being considered as Liverpool assess their options.

Ward would offer immediate familiarity with the club. He spent more than a decade at Liverpool before replacing Michael Edwards as sporting director in 2022, meaning he already understands the recruitment structure, ownership model and demands of the role.

Assistant sporting director David Woodfine and FSG director of football development Pedro Marques are also understood to be possibilities, while Liverpool have not ruled out appointing someone from outside the club.

Hughes’ exit was officially confirmed after the transfer window closed. Liverpool.com reports that Liverpool believe his responsibilities can temporarily be absorbed by senior figures including Ward, Woodfine, Marques, chief scout Barry Hunter and head coach Andoni Iraola while the recruitment process continues.

Ward would offer stability during transition

Liverpool’s biggest priority should be continuity.

The club have already experienced considerable change behind the scenes, and Hughes’ departure creates another important vacancy at a time when Iraola is still settling into the managerial role.

That makes Ward an obvious candidate.

He knows how Liverpool operate, has established relationships within FSG and would not require months to understand the club’s recruitment processes.

However, simply returning to a familiar face should not be the automatic decision.

The Reds should also assess whether an external candidate could bring fresh ideas, particularly after a summer in which some supporters felt the squad still lacked depth despite significant spending.

The sporting director will have major decisions to make in the coming windows, from managing an evolving attack to strengthening areas such as midfield and full-back.

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