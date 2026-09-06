Liverpool linked with free agent right-back with illustrious Champions League history

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool could still strengthen at right-back despite the summer transfer window being closed, with former Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal emerging as a surprise free-agent option.



The 34-year-old is currently without a club after bringing an end to his long and hugely successful spell at Real Madrid.

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Because he is a free agent, Liverpool are still able to sign him outside the normal transfer window, making him an intriguing short-term solution for Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool linked with Dani Carvajal

Speaking on TNT Sports, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott suggested Liverpool are among the clubs being discussed in connection with Carvajal.

Lescott said: “I think there’s talk of Liverpool – Carvajal – right back. So yeah, I would say Liverpool as well.”

The link is especially interesting because Liverpool explored additional right-back cover before the deadline but failed to secure Malo Gusto from Chelsea on loan.

Carvajal remains available after his Real Madrid contract expired, and Estadio Deportivo reports that the veteran defender can still join a new club as a free agent despite the closure of the main European transfer windows.

His pedigree is unquestionable. Carvajal won the Champions League six times during his Real Madrid career and has enormous experience at the very highest level.

Carvajal could be a smart short term fix

Liverpool do not necessarily need another long-term right-back project. They already have Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, but both come with question marks.

Frimpong offers enormous attacking quality but is naturally more comfortable playing as a wing-back, while Bradley has struggled with injuries.

That is where Carvajal becomes interesting.

At 34, he would not arrive as someone expected to play 50 matches. Instead, he could provide experience, defensive intelligence and leadership in Champions League fixtures or difficult Premier League games.

The obvious concern is fitness. Carvajal has suffered significant injury problems in recent years, and Liverpool would need to be confident he can handle the physical demands of English football.

Still, the financial risk would be relatively limited compared with paying a major transfer fee.

If the wages are sensible and Carvajal is prepared to accept a rotational role, Liverpool should seriously consider it.

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