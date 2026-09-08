Lucca Brughmans playing for Genk.

Liverpool signed Lucca Brughmans from Genk during the summer transfer window, and they have decided to loan him back to the Belgian club for the remainder of the campaign.

They would not have been able to provide the 18-year-old with regular first-team opportunities, so loaning him back to the Belgian club makes sense. He needs regular playing time to keep developing, and he could join Liverpool as a better player next year.

Lucca Brughmans outlines Liverpool’s ambition

The goalkeeper has now revealed that he plans to become the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool in the near future. He added that he does not want to disclose Liverpool’s plans for him, but he is looking to reach the highest level with the Premier League club in the future.

He also added that Liverpool coaches will now be monitoring his performance consistently, and he will look to make his mark with the Belgian club until the end of the season.

Brughmans said (h/t SportWitness): “I am not going to lay Liverpool’s plan on the table in its entirety, although the intention is to become their first-choice goalkeeper in the long term. “I will do everything I can to achieve that, step by step. That is why I am back in Genk now and want to achieve the highest possible with the team here. “The coaches are in contact with each other regarding my physical condition, for example. Liverpool also comes to watch my matches. It is good that I can learn from both sides”.

Brughmans’ Liverpool future

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated in Belgium, and he has a bright future. Liverpool paid €35 million to secure his signature, and they will certainly hope that he can replace Alisson Becker in the long term.

The Brazilian has been exceptional for Liverpool, and he has helped them win several major trophies. Replacing him will be a top priority for the club soon.