Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during a press conference at Anfield on November 03, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni as they continue to assess some of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents.

The Argentine has enjoyed a significant rise since moving to Portugal, and his impressive start to the current campaign has once again brought him onto the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Gianluca Prestianni attracts Chelsea interest

Chelsea are understood to have been monitoring Prestianni’s progress alongside several domestic rivals, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Brighton also keeping tabs on the youngster, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old was already regarded as one of South America’s brightest prospects during his time with Velez Sarsfield, which helped convince Benfica to bring him to Europe in 2024.

His development in Portugal has now attracted serious attention from English clubs, with his performances suggesting he could eventually be ready for a move to a more competitive league.

Prestianni has taken another step forward this season and has established himself as an increasingly important attacking player for Benfica. His pace, creativity, and ability to operate in different attacking positions have made him an attractive option for clubs seeking long-term additions.

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Chelsea face competition for Prestianni

Benfica are aware of the growing interest and are keen to protect their position by discussing a new long-term contract with the Argentina international.

There is currently no indication that Chelsea are preparing a formal offer, with their interest understood to remain at the monitoring stage.

However, that could change if Prestianni continues his impressive development. His performances are likely to attract even more attention in the coming months, potentially sparking a competitive transfer race.

Chelsea have a strong reputation for investing in young players, and Prestianni could therefore emerge as an intriguing option if the Blues decide to strengthen their attacking ranks in a future transfer window.