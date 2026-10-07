Influential Chelsea figure "set to leave" in shake-up of leadership structure

Laurence Stewart (Picture via Chelsea FC)

Chelsea are reportedly set to make some changes to their leadership structure as sporting director Laurence Stewart is set to leave in the near future.

The Blues hired Stewart back in 2022, and he’s been influential to the club’s transfer policy since then, with their recruitment coming under a lot of scrutiny in that time.

Despite spending huge amounts of money on highly-rated young players, Chelsea have struggled to field a settled side, and have also frequently changed managers in the last few years.

It could perhaps be a good time to make a change, with BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reporting below on Stewart being poised to leave Stamford Bridge soon as the club make tweaks at board level…

Chelsea sporting director Laurence Stewart is set to leave by mutual agreement in the near future. Stewart to leave on excellent terms but it is also part of tweaks to the sporting leadership structure. Sam Jewell and Joe Shields to assume more responsibility but not a… pic.twitter.com/eKV7PD3SEk — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 7, 2026

“Chelsea sporting director Laurence Stewart is set to leave by mutual agreement in the near future. Stewart to leave on excellent terms but it is also part of tweaks to the sporting leadership structure. Sam Jewell and Joe Shields to assume more responsibility but not a like-for-like replacement,” Kinsella posted on X.

More change at Chelsea after Todd Boehly’s recent exit

Stewart’s exit also comes not long after Todd Boehly confirmed his departure from Chelsea.

The American businessman had previously jointly invested in the west London club alongside Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital, but announced that he would be moving on, as per Sky News.

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Chelsea fans will hope that the departures of key figures like Boehly and Stewart can have a positive impact on the team management from here onwards.

It seems clear the Chelsea project was not working as expected, and perhaps freshening things up a bit can help bring the club back to its best after a difficult transition period since Roman Abramovich had to give up ownership.