Konstantinos Tzolakis in action for Hull City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who would likely cost around £40m.

The talented Greek shot-stopper has impressed in the Premier League and it could be that he’ll soon earn himself a big move, with Tottenham also recently linked with him.

It was recently claimed by TEAMtalk that Spurs were keen on Tzolakis, and now a report from Fichajes also claims Liverpool are taking a close look at the 23-year-old.

The Merseyside giants could do with replacing the ageing Alisson Becker soon, and it isn’t clear if Giorgio Mamardashvili is really up to the job, with Tzolakis perhaps a better option.

Hull won’t want to lose this important player, but it also seems inevitable that big clubs are going to be knocking on the door for him soon after his fine performances.

Liverpool to bring in Tzolakis to replace Alisson?

LFC have lost a lot of star names in recent times, with Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all moving on in the last two summers.

It would be far from ideal for another experienced winner like Alisson to move on, but the Brazilian shot-stopper also cannot go on forever.

Mamardashvili probably looked like he could be a good option to eventually replace Alisson after he’d impressed at former club Valencia, but he’s so far not looked that convincing when playing for Liverpool.

Tzolakis has already shown how well he can handle Premier League football, so that could mean he’s well worth looking at, and Liverpool might also have to move fast if they are to win the race against Tottenham and other big clubs.

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