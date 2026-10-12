Liverpool identify 'top' Premier League goalkeeper as potential replacement for Alisson

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering Konstantinos Tzolakis as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker after the Hull City goalkeeper’s outstanding start to life in the Premier League.



The 23-year-old only arrived from Olympiacos during the summer, but he has adapted remarkably quickly.

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His performances have already put several major clubs on alert, with Liverpool and Tottenham among those monitoring his situation.

With Alisson now approaching the end of his contract at Anfield, Liverpool’s interest makes plenty of sense.

Liverpool tracking Tzolakis ahead of possible £40m move

According to The Sun, Liverpool see Tzolakis as one of the goalkeepers capable of eventually succeeding Alisson.

Hull paid around £17million to sign him from Olympiacos, but his value has already risen significantly and a future deal could cost around £40m.

Tzolakis has kept three clean sheets in his first six Premier League appearances and became only the ninth goalkeeper in competition history to shut out opponents in each of his first three matches.

The report adds that clubs interested in him could begin discussions with Hull next month, although the Tigers are unlikely to sanction a January departure.

Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the Greece international.

Tzolakis could be a worthy replacement of Alisson

Liverpool cannot avoid the Alisson question forever.

The Brazilian remains an elite goalkeeper, but his contract expires next summer, while there is still some uncertainty over whether Giorgi Mamardashvili will eventually become the undisputed number one.

Tzolakis therefore represents an intriguing alternative.

Hull striker Oli McBurnie has already been impressed, telling Sky Sports: “Tzolakis has been top since he has come in.” His comments were reported by Reuters.

That praise is understandable. At 6ft 4in, Tzolakis has the size and command expected from a Premier League goalkeeper, but he is also comfortable with the ball and experienced beyond his years after playing European football with Olympiacos.

£40m would be a substantial investment, yet Liverpool would be buying someone who could potentially own the position for the next decade.

If Alisson does leave in 2027, Tzolakis looks increasingly like a name worth taking seriously.

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