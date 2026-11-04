David Moyes is being linked with the Scotland job. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Minnesota United striker Kelvin Yeboah during the January transfer window as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The Toffees have identified the Italian forward as a potential addition, with his impressive performances in Major League Soccer attracting attention from several European clubs.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are prepared to make a move for the 26-year-old, with sources describing a deal as realistic. The Merseyside club believe Yeboah could represent a relatively affordable option compared to other attacking targets in the European market.

Kelvin Yeboah could be an affordable option for Everton

Yeboah has been in excellent form for Minnesota United, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists in 32 MLS appearances this season. His goalscoring record has understandably attracted interest, and a return to European football could be an attractive opportunity for the striker.

The forward is under contract with Minnesota until December 2027, meaning the American club are in a position to demand a transfer fee. However, Everton hope to take advantage of the circumstances and negotiate a deal without overspending.

The Friedkin Group’s decision to put Everton up for sale has also created some uncertainty surrounding the club’s transfer budget. Although they have committed to funding operations until a sale is completed, the recruitment team may need to work within financial limits.

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David Moyes wants to sign Yeboah

Meanwhile, Moyes is keen to bring in another striker in January, and Yeboah could provide useful competition and additional firepower in the final third.

His scoring numbers suggest that he has the qualities to make an impact, although adapting to the intensity and physical demands of the Premier League would represent a significant challenge.

Everton will need to assess their options carefully, but Yeboah could prove to be a sensible investment if they can agree on favourable financial terms with Minnesota.

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