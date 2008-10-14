Aston Villa player receives a love letter from England manager: He does want them to be together after all!

While the so-called experts were left scratching their heads after Michael Owen was left out of Fabio Capello’s latest England squad, some of us were trying to work out how arguably the best winger in the Premier League had failed to make the cut. Especially after David Beckham was picked, despite unofficially retiring from club football for a couple of seasons. It appears as though the Italian has now started to see sense and this Villa star should be featuring for the national side very soon.

The Express and Star reports that Capello has been putting his written English skills to good use, by penning a letter to Ashley Young, telling him that he’s close to being selected for the national squad. Gareth Barry has revealed that his club team-mate is in the thoughts of the ex-Real Madrid manager, who has given Theo Walcott a chance to prove himself in recent matches.

Barry said; “Time is definitely on Youngy’s side and the manager (Fabio Capello) has told him that too. He (Young) knows he is playing well with a lot of confidence and he knows he is not too far off. “He got a letter beforehand saying he is close to being in the squad. He knows he is not far away and just needs to keep doing what he is doing. His time will come.”

Ashley Young has quickly become one of Villa’s most important players. He has the pace to beat defenders, has an eye for goal and takes a mean free-kick. So why hasn’t he been selected already? Aston Villa supporters, would you swap your winger for anyone else in the Premier League?

