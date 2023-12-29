England footballer passes away at the age of 33

England and Great Britain’s deaf women’s team player Gemma Wiseman has passed away just at the age of 33.

Wiseman helped team GB to third place at the 2016 World Deaf Football Championships.

A statement by Football Association confirmed the death of her and paid tribute.

“We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Gemma,” Baroness Sue Campbell, FA director of women’s football, said.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Gemma was an outstanding person and player who represented England on multiple occasions, including during the 2015 World Deaf Futsal Championship, and she will be greatly missed.”

Wiseman was a teaching assistant alongside her football career. She had a three-year old daughter with her wife Laura, who also represented Great Britain.

After her death, a GoFundMe page has been set up and more than £9,000 have been raised.

“On 16 December 2023 Gemma sadly took her own life. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated,” the tribute on the GoFundMe page reads.

“Gemma was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humour. Everywhere she went she brought laughter and energy with her and easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

“Gemma leaves behind her devoted wife, Laura, and three-year-old daughter who are at a complete loss without her.”

Her body was found in a woodland area near Rackheath near Norwich by a member of the public on 16 December. The police confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious.