Video: England supporters’ filmed chanting new X-rated chant on the streets of Poland ahead of Ukraine game

England National Team
England fans have been slammed for their X rated chant about defender John Stones ahead of the match against Ukraine.

The match is set to take place and Poland and there is plenty of support for the Englishmen in the streets.

English supporters flooded the streets of Wroclaw, Poland, on Friday evening, passionately singing chants.

And one chant in particular went viral on social media which has not been received well by fans.

The chant is about the John Stones and it goes like this:

“He comes from Barnsley,

He plays in blue and white,

He hates the Germans,

He thinks they’re f*cking sh*te,

He’s breaking ankles, everywhere he goes,

His name is Johnny, Johnny f*cking Stones…”

England supporters have unfortunately garnered a notably hostile reputation, primarily due to their history of unruly behavior and involvement in hooliganism.

  1. How proud to be English.

    It’s such a pity such brain dead idiots are what most of the world gets to see.

    The sooner they ban alcohol around football matches the better.

