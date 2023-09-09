Video: Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko fires Ukraine into the lead against England

Ukraine have taken the lead against England and it is the Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who has put them ahead.

Brilliant football from Ukraine as they broke from the right hand side. Yukhym Konoplya made an excellent overlapping run and received the pass from his teammate, skillfully cutting the ball back inside the penalty box.

Zinchenko, playing in midfield for Ukraine, made a perfectly timed late run into the box and fired in first time to score past Jordan Pickford.

Watch below: