Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko could be on the move from Arsenal this summer with plenty of clubs interested in the left-back.

It is being reported that Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are both keeping close tabs on Zinchenko, per Fichajes.

Although Mikel Arteta holds Zinchenko in high regard and is keen to retain him, tempting offers from top clubs such as Bayern Munich may present a challenge. Arsenal are reportedly adamant about warding off any attempts to lure Zinchenko away, but the next few months will determine whether he stays at the Emirates or seeks fresh opportunities elsewhere.

Zinchenko’s persistent calf injuries pose a significant worry for Arsenal. Since his arrival at the club, he has experienced numerous setbacks related to his calves, prompting concerns about the root causes and possible remedies for this ongoing issue.

His most recent injury, sustained against Liverpool in early February, underscores the seriousness of the problem and emphasises the need for swift solutions.

Should Arsenal cash in on Zinchenko?

If the Ukrainian can be sold for around £30 million plus, then surely the Gunners will be tempted into parting ways with the former Manchester City man. Someone who’s become somewhat of a forgotten man, Jurrien Timber, was operating on the left side, almost as an inverted left-back, before he had a major injury setback.

This adds to my point, Timber is more than good enough to play on the left. Selling Zinchenko can give the Gunners ammunition to spend on perhaps an out-and-out striker.