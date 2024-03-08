Arsenal star with 27 games played this season has now become a target for Newcastle and Bayern Munich

Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have made Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko a target ahead of the summer transfer window as both clubs search for a left-back.

Eddie Howe has played Dan Burn in the role this season and the natural centre-back has been exposed on several occasions, leading the Magpies boss to search for a more natural full-back ahead of next season.

As for Bayern, the German giants look set to lose Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid over the summer, therefore, they will need a replacement for the Canadian star.

Football Transfers report that both clubs have an interest in Arsenal’s Zinchenko and that the Gunners are open to selling the Ukrainian for £33m.

Arsenal open to selling Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko was a key player for Mikel Arteta last season and has featured 27 times during the current campaign, providing one goal and two assists.

However, the former Man City star is prone to injuries and in his ongoing absence, Jakub Kiwior has stepped up and provided the Gunners with a bit more balance across the board.

It will be hard for the left-back to get back in the North London team but that doesn’t mean he should leave.

Zinchenko has a contract at the Emirates until 2026 and is good enough to win his place back.

Bayern Munich or Newcastle would be great clubs for the player to join, but he should remain at Arsenal and continue to contribute to the Gunners’ growth under Arteta.