Arsenal have no plans to sell 27-year-old star amid interest from Newcastle and Bayern Munich

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has attracted interest from Newcastle and Bayern Munich but the Gunners have no plans to sell left-back this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the 27-year-old remains a key man for Mikel Arteta and is viewed as a big personality in the dressing room at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ukrainian has lost his place in the Arsenal team to Jakub Kiwior in recent weeks due to injury and the Polish star looks like he is going to be a hard man to displace as the 24-year-old has made the Gunners a more balanced side and has performed at a high level.

This has led to rumours that Newcastle and Bayern Munich are interested in Zinchenko, reports Football Transfers, but Arsenal are in no rush to sell their left-back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal not willing to part ways with Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal during the 2023/24 campaign, notching one goal and two assists. The Ukraine international is an important player but does face a huge fight for his place in Arteta’s team at present.

If his situation doesn’t change, that could lead to the former Man City star wanting to leave, as Bayern Munich and Newcastle are attractive clubs.

It is unlikely, however, as the 27-year-old will not give up that easily and will do his best to return to the Arsenal starting 11. The North London club is an amazing place to play football at present and the defender would be silly to depart the Emirates Stadium.