Norwich City Agree £8.5m Deal to Sign Dutch International Striker Ricky Van Wolfswinkel According to Portuguese Press

Sporting Lisbon forward heading to Carrow Road?

Check in to Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City

Leading Portuguese media outletAbola are reporting that Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel in a €10m (£8.5m) deal.

The Canaries were one of many sides said to be tracking the former FC Utrecht striker, who has been a big hit since his move to Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon are said to be suffering financially and this may well have some bearing on the Primeira Liga side’s willingness to agree terms of a deal some months before the transfer window re-opens.

Van Wolfswinkel scored 25 goals in his first season at Sporting and has scored another dozen goals for the Estádio José Alvalade side, who have slipped to mid-table in the Portuguese top tier this term.

Norwich City boss Chris Hughton has seen his side struggle for goals this term, only Stoke City and QPR have managed fewer. Indeed the club’s top-scorer, Grant Holt, has racked up just five Premier League goals this season so there is certainly scope for attacking additions.

Such a move would be a massive statement of intent from the Norfolk side who are firmly sitting in mid-table this term, far from the relegation zone and as such perhaps ready to invest in signings that can push them onwards and upwards.



