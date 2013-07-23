Man United Playmaker Shinji Kagawa Admits Desire to Return to Borussia Dortmund

Japan star has only been at United for a year.

Manchester United midfield player Shinji Kagawa has revealed that he wants to return to former club Borussia Dortmund “one day”, reports German sports daily Bild.

The exciting Japan international arrived at Old Trafford from the Bundesliga giants last summer for an undisclosed fee, with the playmaker becoming the first-ever player from Japan to put on the United shirt.

However, it is fair to say that his debut campaign in the north west did not quite go according to plan for the 24-year-old, who suffered a knee injury last October that kept Kagawa out of action for two months of the season at a point where the player was just starting to come to terms with the peculiar demands of the English Premier League.

That setback ended up restricting the midfield creator to just 26 appearances in total in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, including 20 matches in the Premier League, where Kagawa managed to net all of his six goals so far for the club.

And despite the campaign ending on a high when United won their 20th top-flight title, Kagawa has now admitted to Japanese TV show ‘Foot Brain’ that: “For me it was not a good season for United. If Dortmund agrees, I would like to one day return to this team.”



