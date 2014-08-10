Spanish Paper Talk: Former Arsenal Star ‘Honoured’ To Be At Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready to play in the Super Cup in Cardiff…

All the latest headlines from the newspapers in Spain as Thomas Vermaelen passes his medical and will be presented as a Barcelona player on Sunday.

Image courtesy of Marca.

– Iker plays it.

– The final becomes the first hand to hand between Casillas and Keylor Navas.

– Pressure for the captain: Carlo Ancelotti will change the keeper if he does not convince.

– Diego Lopez to Milan. He signs for four seasons and Real Madrid let him leave for free.

– La Masia give out a stuffing. Goal fest from the youngsters and a placid game.

– Medical ok for Thomas Vermaelen.

– Cholo chooses Raul Jiminez. The Mexican goalscorer is the No.1 target for Atletico Madrid.

– Denis will do a Ivan Rakitic. Sevilla put all of their hopes on one of the sensations of the summer.

– Angel Di Maria. United renew their interest after PSG’s surrender.

Image courtesy of AS.com.

– Cristiano Ronaldo ready for Cardiff.

– He will start the European Super Cup once completely recovered from his injury.

– James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos will also be in the XI and debut for Real Madrid.

– Vermaelen signs as Barca’s new centre-back. Luis Enrique’s team have a walk in the park in Helsinki against a low quality team.

– Antoine Griezmann debuts in Wolfsburg. A test of quality for Atletico in Germany.

Image courtesy of Mundo Deportivo.

– Vermaelen, Azulgrana. ‘It’s an honour’.

– The centre-back passed his medical yesterday and will be presented today.. 28-years-old, five seasons, €15+4m.

– The Belgian said ‘Now I am with one of the best in the world’.

– Ibrahim Afellay to Olympiakos.

– Comfortable goal fest for Barca. Luis Enrique chose eleven youngsters to start.

– Munir shone (he scored two). Sergio Busquets premiered the captain’s armband.

– Madrid give away Diego Lopez to AC Milan.