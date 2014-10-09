(Video) You Called Him A What? Incredibly Awkward Speech From Sir Alex Welcoming Park Ji Sung Back To Manch United

A slight slip of the tongue makes Sir Alex sound like he says something rather naughty.

Sir Alex Ferguson welcomed former midfielder Park Ji Sung (or Ji Sung Park, if you prefer) back to Manchester United last Sunday as the South Korean international will be installed as an ambassador to the club.

Park spent 7 trophy-laden years at United from 2005 – 2007, and remains the only South Korean player to have ever won the Premier League.

Naturally, upon news of his new role, a ceremony was needed, and who better to bequeath him the position than his former boss, you know, the one he won all that stuff under!

However, seemingly a little out of practice, Ferguson got a little tongue tied through his speech and ended up dropping a little slur that made it sound as though he called Park a c***.

Loading #siralexferguson calling #jisungpark a #cunt and rightfully so for moving to London. View on Instagram

