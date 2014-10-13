Liverpool To Bizarrely Play Sao Paulo In January For Brazilian Legend’s Testimonial

Sao Paulo want Rogerio Ceni to face the Reds in January…

SEE MORE:

Bayern Munich Ozil £30m: Transfer on the cards

Best keepers in the world!

Brazilian giants Sao Paulo have asked Liverpool to play a friendly match in January, for the testimonial of their legendary goalscoring goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, reports the Daily Mail.

Ceni made his debut for the side way back in 1992, and has become renowned as a set-piece specialist.

In 1132 matches in all competitions, Ceni has bagged a jaw-dropping 120 goals!

He also earned 16 caps for Brazil between 1997 and 2006, and faced Liverpool in the World Club Championship in 2005 – beating Rafa Benitez’s Champions League winners.

Liverpool though have yet to accept the proposal from the South American club, as they have a number of big Premier League fixtures to play, including Leicester, Sunderland, Aston Villa and West ham; as well an FA Cup 3rd Round clash.

If Liverpool reject the chance to play the friendly, Italian club AC Milan remain SaO paulo’s second choice for the testimonial.