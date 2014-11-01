(Video) Eden Hazard Goal Restores Chelsea Lead Against QPR As He Proves He’s Best Penalty Taker In Premier League

The Belgian scores again from the spot.

Chelsea have restored their lead in the Premier League clash with QPR at Stamford Bridge as Eden Hazard scores yet again from the penalty spot.

READ MORE:

(Video) Chelsea 1-1 QPR – Charlie Austin back-heel goal punishes Blues’ wastefulness.

(Image) Andre Schurrle’s girlfriend watches Chelsea in style.

(Video) Chelsea 1-0 QPR – Oscar could only be Brazilian with a goal like this.

Eduardo Vargas clumsily brought down the Belgium international for a stonewall spot-kick and there was little doubt that the 23-year-old would finish it off.

Hazard has become an absolute master from 12 yards in recent times and there are probably none better in the league than the attacking midfielder.