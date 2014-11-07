(Video) Celebrity Arsenal Fan Piers Morgan Slams Arsene Wenger & Calls For New Management

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan berates Gunners boss Arsene Wenger…

Piers Morgan claims to be an Arsenal fan, although with the way he talks about Arsene Wenger and a number of the London club’s players you might find that hard to believe.

Following the Gunners’ abysmal second half performance against Anderlecht – which saw them throw away a three goal lead – Morgan has once again called for the manager to be sacked.

The television host often takes to Twitter to voice his concerns over the direction the club is going in and very rarely has anything positive to say about the team he supposedly supports.

It seems that other fans despise him and his negativity, with very few sharing the opinions of the British journalist turned amateur football pundit.

Questioning the quality of Wenger’s transfers as well as his naive tactics, Morgan goes on a lengthy rant about the manager and his shortcomings.

Claiming that running Arsenal is the same as running a newspaper, Morgan seems to think he could do a better job than the Frenchman.