Borussia Dortmund Star Jakub Blaszczykowski Opens Up About Seeing His Father Murder His Mother

Polish international gives sombre interview about childhood troubles.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jakub ‘Kuba’ Blaszczykowski has had an interesting life, the details of which he will disclose in a new autobiography in May this year.

But speaking with French magazine So Foot, he gave an insight into what he describes as the saddest day of his life, to give an insight into who he really is.

As a child he witnessed his father murder his mother and says the incident changed him forever.

“In the book, I reveal everything that’s happened to me, including when at the age of 10, I witnessed the murder of my mother by my father,” he said.

“It’s not easy, but it’s an episode I haven’t forgotten and will never forget; that day, my life was changed forever.

“But I think it also gave me lots of strength. I’ve had to deal with so many adversities in my life, that others would never have been able to.

“But me, I never let anything get the better of me; I always know I’ve already lived through worse.”