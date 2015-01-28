Sheffield United V Tottenham Capital One Cup Team Sheets: Mason And Dier Return For Spurs

The pair face off at Bramall Lane in the second leg of the Capital One Cup semi final…

Sheffield United and Tottenham play the second leg of their Capital One Cup semi final tonight, after the first match ended 1-0 to Spurs.

The match is being played at Bramall Lane and the North London club can expect a tough reception at the Blades’ home ground.

Here are the teams…