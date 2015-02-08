Louis Van Gaal Insists His Entire Man United Squad Are Playing for Their Old Trafford Futures

Old Trafford boss clearly a hard man to please...

Man United boss Louis van Gaal has made it abundantly clear that he is more than willing to offload Old Trafford deadwood, having already offloaded Danny Welbeck, Shinji Kagawa, Darren Fletcher, Anderson and Wilfried Zaha, and now it appears no one in his squad is safe from a potential cull.

The Daily Mirror quotes the Dutchman as seemingly being willing to offload any player who under-performs regardless of their reputation.

“I think all of them are playing for their future and all of them are aware of that. They know they have to perform. Not just in the matches, but also on the training pitch.

“It always has to be 100 per cent. Maybe a lot of players were not aware of that – but now they know.

“It is not easy for me [to make tough decisions] because I know that most of my players are trying to do their utmost best.

“When you see that as a manager, then it is very hard to say to someone ‘you have to go’.”

Indeed given that van Gaal has already said ‘you have to go’ to a fair few of the squad he inherited from David Moyes it’s fair to say he could do so again in the summer.

Van Gaal’s season started poorly but his Man United side have now gone on a run that has seen them lose just once in their last 13 Premier League fixtures but a top four finish is far from secure.

The Old Trafford side can not afford to go a second season without Champions League football and as such van Gaal will be pushing his squad hard from now until the end of the campaign.