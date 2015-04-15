Arsenal handed boost in push to sign Valencia’s rising star

Arsenal have been handed a clear boost in their attempts to land Valencia full back Jose Luis Gaya after the La Liga club reportedly withdrew their contract offer for the 19-year-old, the Metro reports.

Gaya is one of the brightest prospects in Europe and is destined for stardom with previous reports suggesting that Gunners had made a £15m offer for the Spaniard rejected in January (via the Express).

The proposed new deal was designed to increase Gaya’s release clause from £13m to £29m according to the report, as Valencia enter a new financial era. Years of selling star players such as David Silva and Juan Mata now seem to be over with the presence of a billionaire owner, Peter Lim, but the loss of Gaya would be difficult to overcome.

SEE MORE:

Arsenal FC transfer news

Arsenal youngster Wellington Silva set to make long awaited debut this summer

Most wanted transfer XI including Arsenal & Manchester United’s top targets

Arsene Wenger may see Gaya as a long-term replacement to Nacho Monreal who is currently favoured in the left-back slot, but any potential arrival could spell danger for Kieran Gibbs.

The England international has only started two league games since New Years Day and is quickly being left behind as Wenger’s squad continues to grow.