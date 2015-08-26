Club Brugge vs Manchester United CONFIRMED team news: Bastian Schweinsteiger DROPPED from starting XI

The starting XI’s for the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg tie between Club Brugge and Manchester United has been confirmed.

The team news was revealed via the club’s official Twitter account in the build up to tonight’s game and manager Louis van Gaal has made two changes from the side which were held to a goalless draw against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera makes his first start of the season as both summer signings Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger drop to the substitutes bench.

Meanwhile captain Wayne Rooney leads the line once again and will be hoping to end a run of 10 games without a goal for the club.

The Red Devils head into the clash in Belgium with a two-goal advantage as Marouane Fellaini’s last-minute header in the first leg at Old Trafford last week has left them with one foot in the group stages and will be in full control of the tie if they score first.

SEE ALSO:

Club Brugge v Man Utd Live Stream : Watch Champions League clash from Belgium tonight

Manchester United launch final £58m bid for world-class forward

Manchester United star DEMANDS early goal in Champions League second leg tie