Barcelona rival Arsenal & Chelsea for signing of amazing Belgian midfielder

Barcelona look to swoop for Premier League midfield target.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a swoop to sign Anderlecht wonderkid Youri Tielemans ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

The 18-year-old has attracted big interest from Europe’s top clubs in recent times, having caught the eye as part of Anderlecht’s first-team for the last three seasons.

SEE ALSO:

Barcelona transfer news: Liverpool & Man Utd stars linked in triple January swoop, plus shock bid for Chelsea target

Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready £36m bid to sign Man Utd target & potential future captain

Best young midfielders – Pogba, Koke & more!

Tielemans is a powerful and skillful midfield player who could improve this Barca side, and Fichajes.net claim he is firmly on manager Luis Enrique’s radar for when the club’s transfer ban ends.

Barcelona are also known to be tracking exciting Juventus starlet Paul Pogba, but Tielemans could be a cheap alternative in the middle of the park.