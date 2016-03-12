Chelsea player ratings: Cahill impresses but Costa disgraces himself at Everton

Chelsea fell to a 2-0 loss to Everton in their FA Cup sixth round clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a double.

In a game starved of real chances and entertainment, Lukaku produced the highlights of the game with a superb solo goal to break the deadlock before adding a second just minutes later to make the result safe.

Diego Costa saw red late on for biting Gareth Barry, find out how the Spaniard and his teammates rated in our player assessment below:

Thibaut Courtois – 6

The Belgian couldn’t have done much on either goal with Lukaku showing great composure and a clinical edge to beat him twice.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 6

An energetic effort from the full-back as usual, but wasn’t enough from a Chelsea perspective, particularly going forward.

Gary Cahill – 8

A solid performance from the commanding centre-half, as he dealt with Lukaku for most of the game and made some timely interventions. Let himself down on the first goal, but can’t take away from a great effort overall.

Branislav Ivanovic – 6

Seemed to deal with the Everton threat well for the most part, but lost Lukaku for the second goal and the Belgian striker made the most of the opportunity to kill the tie.

Kenedy – 6

The Brazilian was deployed at left-back, and although he worked hard for his teammates, it wasn’t the most influential of performances as he came up against a solid Seamus Coleman.

Jon Obi Mikel – 6

Another tidy display from the combative midfielder, as the two sides cancelled each other for most of the game with neither being able to gain a foothold.

Nemanja Matic – 6

Similar to Mikel in that he did relatively well in the midfield battle to ensure that Chelsea weren’t overrun, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

Willian – 6

Was always looking to make something happen, and although he was unfortunate not to find a way through with his free-kick in the first half, the Brazilian will produce a more decisive contribution in future outings.

Cesc Fabregas – 6

The creative midfielder was at the heart of some of his side’s best moves as he tried to find a way through a stubborn Everton backline, but was unsuccessful on this occasion.

Pedro – 6

Aside from some clever touches and his usual runs down the channels, it was a disappointing evening for the Spaniard based on his usual high standards.

Diego Costa – 4

The warning signs were there in the first half after his first clash with Barry, but he didn’t learn from it as he lost his temper yet again and disgracefully bit his rival. Although referee Michael Oliver didn’t see the bite itself, his reaction and general behaviour was enough to see him pick up two yellow cards.

Substitutes

Oscar – 6

The Brazilian showed some great skill but was unable to change the flow of the game in favour of the visitors.

John Terry – N/A

A late introduction and didn’t have an impact.

Loic Remy – N/A

Offered a different kind of threat late on, but not enough time on the pitch to make a dent in Everton’s resolve.