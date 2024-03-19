Key Real Madrid star leaves training in tears after suffering knee injury, looks set to miss Euro 2024

Real Madrid have confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a fresh injury setback having picked up a knee injury in training.

The Belgian star has yet to play this season for the La Liga side having sustained an ACL injury in his left knee back in August. The shot-stopper returned to full training last week as he stepped up his recovery, with the 31-year-old hoping to feature in the latter part of the season and play for Belgium at Euro 2024.

However, Real Madrid released a statement on Tuesday to state that Courtois has suffered another major setback having torn the internal meniscus in his right knee.

The Belgian reportedly left the training pitch in tears as his hopes of playing at Euro 2024 now hang in the balance.

Thibaut Courtois could be out for three months

Courtois will now undergo surgery on his latest injury, with the usual recovery time from a meniscus problem tending to take anywhere from six weeks to three months.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14, with Belgium opening their campaign against Slovakia three days later. That is around three months away, which gives Courtois very little room for error in his recovery.

However, to be fit to play in the tournament should be the 31-year-old’s goal and hopefully, he will be in Germany as the player deserves some luck after what has been a horrendous few months for the Belgian star.